    President of Poland Visits Home of Dogface Soldiers

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs, Sgt. Duke Edwards, Pfc. Elisha Hall, Spc. Destiny Husband, Pfc. Santiago Lepper and Sgt. Daniel Thompson

    3rd Infantry Division

    Polish President Andrzej Duda visits Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit included a live-fire demonstration of military capabilities and a meet and greet with 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers. (U.S. Arm video by Spc. Destiny Husband, Pfc. Elisha Hall, Spc. Daniel Thompson, Sgt. Duke Edwards, Cpl. Jonathon Downs and Pfc. Santiago Lepper)

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    President of Poland
    Andrzej Duda

