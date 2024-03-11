President of Poland Visits Home of Dogface Soldiers

Polish President Andrzej Duda visits Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit included a live-fire demonstration of military capabilities and a meet and greet with 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers. (U.S. Arm video by Spc. Destiny Husband, Pfc. Elisha Hall, Spc. Daniel Thompson, Sgt. Duke Edwards, Cpl. Jonathon Downs and Pfc. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 20:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915736
|VIRIN:
|240313-A-VI253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110178045
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
