Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jesus Galindo spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jesus Galindo, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a project engineer.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers transitioned the temporary elementary school to the Hawai’i Department of Education Feb. 27, 2024. The completed infrastructure includes 30 classrooms, three standalone bathrooms and five administrative buildings for a total of 38 buildings. USACE is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
    (USACE Video by Melanie Peterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 19:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915727
    VIRIN: 240223-A-AB038-7988
    Filename: DOD_110177930
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jesus Galindo spotlight, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT