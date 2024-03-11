Jesus Galindo, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a project engineer.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers transitioned the temporary elementary school to the Hawai’i Department of Education Feb. 27, 2024. The completed infrastructure includes 30 classrooms, three standalone bathrooms and five administrative buildings for a total of 38 buildings. USACE is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
(USACE Video by Melanie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 19:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915727
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-AB038-7988
|Filename:
|DOD_110177930
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jesus Galindo spotlight, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT