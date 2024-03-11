Jesus Galindo spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915727" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jesus Galindo, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a project engineer.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers transitioned the temporary elementary school to the Hawai’i Department of Education Feb. 27, 2024. The completed infrastructure includes 30 classrooms, three standalone bathrooms and five administrative buildings for a total of 38 buildings. USACE is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

(USACE Video by Melanie Peterson)