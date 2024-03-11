Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st NCO Academy Instructor receives Master Instructor Badge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    SFC Arik Thumma is the first instructor to receive the Master Army Instructor Badge at the 101st NCO Academy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915698
    VIRIN: 240313-D-JS100-5468
    Filename: DOD_110177176
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st NCO Academy Instructor receives Master Instructor Badge, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Instructor, MAIB, Fort Campbell, NCO Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT