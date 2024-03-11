Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    226th MWD Detachment Performs Demo for Elementary School

    COPPERAS COVE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff 

    89th Military Police Brigade

    The 226th Military Working Dog Detachment, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, performs a demonstration of their military working dog’s capabilities at the House Creek Elementary School in Copperas Cove, TX, March 7, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915677
    VIRIN: 240307-A-RV289-4321
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110176867
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: COPPERAS COVE, TX, US

