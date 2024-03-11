Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Sailor Preparatory Course - CNSTC Remarks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IL, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by James Friel 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly provides motivational remarks to Future Sailor Preparatory Course participants

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 12:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 915673
    VIRIN: 240220-O-LF689-5773
    Filename: DOD_110176845
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailor Preparatory Course - CNSTC Remarks, by James Friel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    FSPC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT