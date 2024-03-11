Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly provides motivational remarks to Future Sailor Preparatory Course participants
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 12:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|915673
|VIRIN:
|240220-O-LF689-5773
|Filename:
|DOD_110176845
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Future Sailor Preparatory Course - CNSTC Remarks, by James Friel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT