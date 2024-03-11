Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Berets and Greek SOF execute raid operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEA PERAMOS, GREECE

    03.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. David Cordova 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek special operations forces soldiers execute a raid of a logistics compound near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 10, 2024. This operation improved the United States’ ability to cooperate and integrate with other countries in both peacetime and crisis, improving our overall capacity to work together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915646
    VIRIN: 240310-A-UT412-2000
    Filename: DOD_110176388
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: NEA PERAMOS, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Berets and Greek SOF execute raid operation, by SGT David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Multinational
    special operations
    allies and partners
    SOFinEurope
    Steadfast Defender
    TrojanFootprint24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT