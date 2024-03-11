Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek special operations forces soldiers execute a raid of a logistics compound near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 10, 2024. This operation improved the United States’ ability to cooperate and integrate with other countries in both peacetime and crisis, improving our overall capacity to work together.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915646
|VIRIN:
|240310-A-UT412-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_110176388
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|NEA PERAMOS, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Green Berets and Greek SOF execute raid operation, by SGT David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT