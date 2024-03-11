MoodyWIA24 - Introduction

This video was created to introduce Moody AFB's 2024 Women in Aviation week, which is an event designed to increase representation and inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 09:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915642
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-NU502-5270
|Filename:
|DOD_110176169
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
