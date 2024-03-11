MoodyWIA24 - Introduction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was created to introduce Moody AFB's 2024 Women in Aviation week, which is an event designed to increase representation and inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)