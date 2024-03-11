Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MoodyWIA24 - Introduction

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    This video was created to introduce Moody AFB's 2024 Women in Aviation week, which is an event designed to increase representation and inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915642
    VIRIN: 240308-F-NU502-5270
    Filename: DOD_110176169
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US

    This work, MoodyWIA24 - Introduction, by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force
    MoodyWIA22
    FlyLikeAGirl

