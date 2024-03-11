U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct field artillery tables, Mar. 3, 2024, at Sa Kaeo Province, Kingdom of Thailand. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise and is being held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Epperley, 2-2 SBCT)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 08:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915638
|VIRIN:
|240303-A-UN317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110176069
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|SA KAEO PROVINCE, TH
This work, 2-2 SBCT conducts Field Artillery Tables in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024, by SPC Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
