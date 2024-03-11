2-2 SBCT conducts Live Fire Exercise in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Army Soldiers from Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a live fire exercise with members of the Royal Thai Army observing their maneuvers and tactical procedures, Mar. 2, 2024, at Sa Kaeo province, Thailand. This year is the 43rd iteration of Cobra Gold. The multilateral exercise and is being held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Epperley, 2-2 SBCT)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 08:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915637
|VIRIN:
|240302-A-UN317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110176068
|Length:
|00:06:03
|Location:
|SA KAEO PROVINCE, TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
