U.S. MARSOC Marines assist in tactical site exploitation of a simulated seized vessel with Georgian Coast Guard and Georgian special operations forces soldiers during Trojan Footprint 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915634" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines assigned to U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) assist in tactical site exploitation (TSE) of a simulated seized vessel with Georgian Coast Guard and Georgian special operations forces soldiers during a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) operation in a situational training exercise (STX) during Trojan Footprint 24 near Batumi, Georgia, March 11, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint 24 is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and stability. NATO partners are an integral part of Alliance success that is critical to the Alliance’s ability to project stability beyond our borders. By participating in military operations together, we demonstrate our shared commitment to security in the Black Sea region through interoperability with NATO. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)