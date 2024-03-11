Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. MARSOC Marines assist in tactical site exploitation of a simulated seized vessel with Georgian Coast Guard and Georgian special operations forces soldiers during Trojan Footprint 24

    GEORGIA

    03.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cahugh Giles 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Marines assigned to U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) assist in tactical site exploitation (TSE) of a simulated seized vessel with Georgian Coast Guard and Georgian special operations forces soldiers during a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) operation in a situational training exercise (STX) during Trojan Footprint 24 near Batumi, Georgia, March 11, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint 24 is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and stability. NATO partners are an integral part of Alliance success that is critical to the Alliance’s ability to project stability beyond our borders. By participating in military operations together, we demonstrate our shared commitment to security in the Black Sea region through interoperability with NATO. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915634
    VIRIN: 240311-A-FR327-4699
    Filename: DOD_110176040
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. MARSOC Marines assist in tactical site exploitation of a simulated seized vessel with Georgian Coast Guard and Georgian special operations forces soldiers during Trojan Footprint 24, by SFC Cahugh Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Special Operation Command Europe
    SOFinEurope
    LSGE
    TrojanFootprint24
    TFP24

