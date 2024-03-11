Spc. Noah Hancock, assigned with Bravo Company, 2-2 Air Helicopter Brigade, speaks about the career progression of a crewcheif aboard the Uh-60 Blackhawk during Freedom Shield 24, March 2024, in South Korea..In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24, underscores the enduring military partnership between the Republic of Korea and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. James Garcia, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 06:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915617
|VIRIN:
|240311-Z-CL916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110175728
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Freedom Shield 24, Maintainer Career progression, by SPC James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT