Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Shield 24, Maintainer Career progression

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2024

    Video by Spc. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Noah Hancock, assigned with Bravo Company, 2-2 Air Helicopter Brigade, speaks about the career progression of a crewcheif aboard the Uh-60 Blackhawk during Freedom Shield 24, March 2024, in South Korea..In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24, underscores the enduring military partnership between the Republic of Korea and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. James Garcia, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 06:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915617
    VIRIN: 240311-Z-CL916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110175728
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 24, Maintainer Career progression, by SPC James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    100th MPAD
    자유의방패24
    ROK US Alliance
    We Go Together
    We Fly Together
    Under One Flag
    FreedomShield24
    We Rok Together
    Operation Freedom Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT