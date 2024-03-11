Freedom Shield 24, Maintainer Career progression

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Noah Hancock, assigned with Bravo Company, 2-2 Air Helicopter Brigade, speaks about the career progression of a crewcheif aboard the Uh-60 Blackhawk during Freedom Shield 24, March 2024, in South Korea..In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24, underscores the enduring military partnership between the Republic of Korea and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. James Garcia, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)