    Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy SH-60 Sea Hawk pilots with the assault amphibious ship USS America (LHA 6), deliver cargo from the USS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) to sailors with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a replenishment at sea, aboard the USS Green Bay in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 8, 2024. The replenishment at sea provided Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors aboard the USS Green Bay with food, supplies, fuel, and mail. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 01:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915608
    VIRIN: 240310-M-MJ391-2002
    Filename: DOD_110175601
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    TAGS

    RAS
    31st MEU
    LPD 20
    USN
    T-AKE 7
    LHA 6

