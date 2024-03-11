Replenishment at Sea on the USS Green Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy SH-60 Sea Hawk pilots with the assault amphibious ship USS America (LHA 6), deliver cargo from the USS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) to sailors with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a replenishment at sea, aboard the USS Green Bay in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 8, 2024. The replenishment at sea provided Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors aboard the USS Green Bay with food, supplies, fuel, and mail. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)