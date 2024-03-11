YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Mar. 8, 2024) Squadrons across Yokota Air Base participated in the annual Fly Girls event, celebrating women in aviation-related fields across the military and throughout history. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)
This work, Fly Girls 2024, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
