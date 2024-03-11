Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fly Girls 2024

    JAPAN

    03.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Mar. 8, 2024) Squadrons across Yokota Air Base participated in the annual Fly Girls event, celebrating women in aviation-related fields across the military and throughout history. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    heritage
    aviation
    Fly Girls

