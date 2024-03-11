2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Day 3

The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Soldiers completed a land navigation course, a medical evacuation lane, a weapons round robin, an obstacle course, and a mystery event during the third day of the competition. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap, Spc. Ehron Ostendorf, and Pfc. Princess Higgins)
Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 21:18
Location:
|RINGGOLD, GA, US
