Jihye Her Talks on Roll in Band - Ensemble Su

Jihye Her, the Gayageum player, a traditional Korean instrument, for the band Ensemble Su, speaks about her role in the group on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2024. The Ensemble Su band visited Camp Humphreys to perform at the 2024 Lunar New Year event for community members. The performance showcased Korean traditional instruments, promoting cultural education and inclusion. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)