    Jihye Her Talks on Roll in Band - Ensemble Su

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell and Cpl. Jangwoo Ha

    AFN Humphreys

    Jihye Her, the Gayageum player, a traditional Korean instrument, for the band Ensemble Su, speaks about her role in the group on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2024. The Ensemble Su band visited Camp Humphreys to perform at the 2024 Lunar New Year event for community members. The performance showcased Korean traditional instruments, promoting cultural education and inclusion. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 21:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915590
    VIRIN: 240202-A-KQ035-1001
    Filename: DOD_110175452
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jihye Her Talks on Roll in Band - Ensemble Su, by A1C Trevor Bell and CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Year's Day

    TAGS

    band
    Lunar New Year
    Camp Humphreys
    Gayageum
    Ensemble Su
    traditional instruments

