STRATMOBEX II: Marines set Sail B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to sail from San Clemente Island to Camp Pendleton, California, using a contracted civilian fishing vessel during phase III of Strategic Mobility Exercise (STRATMOBEX) II at San Clemente Island, California, Feb. 12, 2024. MWSS-373 leveraged a contracted civilian fishing vessel among several transportation methods to showcase evolving Force Design 2030 and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations concepts. During STRATMOBEX II, MWSS-373 demonstrated mastery of scalable air ground support such as expeditious airfield damage repair, forward arming and refueling point, integrated engineering and explosive ordnance disposal operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 00:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915588
|VIRIN:
|240212-M-WD207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110175403
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
