    APS-2 is located in Europe

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The U.S. Army has seven APS regions around the globe to reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities, and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. The second APS region, APS-2, is designated for Europe. There are six APS-2 sites in five countries across Europe under the mission command of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade.

    Video product created for social media reel. B-roll used in the video was provided by DVIDS. Created March 08, 2024, at Rock Island Arsenal.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 16:47
    Location: US

    Europe
    Army Prepositioned Stock
    APS-2

