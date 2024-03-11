APS-2 is located in Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army has seven APS regions around the globe to reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities, and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. The second APS region, APS-2, is designated for Europe. There are six APS-2 sites in five countries across Europe under the mission command of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



Video product created for social media reel. B-roll used in the video was provided by DVIDS. Created March 08, 2024, at Rock Island Arsenal.