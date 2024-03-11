Geraldine December B-roll

The U.S. Air Force Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team conducted a life-changing surgery on Geraldine December at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, March 1, 2024. December's needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following his medical procedure. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
