    STRATMOBEX II: Nighttime CMP Range B-Roll

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a nighttime combat marksmanship program ​range during phase III of Strategic Mobility Exercise II at San Clemente Island, California, Feb. 8, 2024. MWSS-373 conducted tables three through six of the CMP to enhance combat skills in a forward deployed environment. During STRATMOBEX II, MWSS-373 demonstrated mastery of scalable air-ground support such as expeditious airfield damage repair, forward arming and refueling, integrated engineering, and explosive ordnance disposal operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915561
    VIRIN: 240208-M-WD207-1002
    Filename: DOD_110174873
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    Combat Engineer
    3rd MAW
    MWSS - 373

