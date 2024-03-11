U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a nighttime combat marksmanship program range during phase III of Strategic Mobility Exercise II at San Clemente Island, California, Feb. 8, 2024. MWSS-373 conducted tables three through six of the CMP to enhance combat skills in a forward deployed environment. During STRATMOBEX II, MWSS-373 demonstrated mastery of scalable air-ground support such as expeditious airfield damage repair, forward arming and refueling, integrated engineering, and explosive ordnance disposal operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915561
|VIRIN:
|240208-M-WD207-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110174873
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, STRATMOBEX II: Nighttime CMP Range B-Roll, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT