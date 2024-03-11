Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman celebrates Women's History Month

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Holloman leave anonymous notes about women in their lives that inspire them at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 12, 2024. Women's History Month commemorates the achievements of women, both past and present, who inspire us to strive to be better. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 16:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915557
    VIRIN: 240312-F-NB682-1002
    Filename: DOD_110174819
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman celebrates Women's History Month, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    March
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Women'a History Month

