Members of Holloman leave anonymous notes about women in their lives that inspire them at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 12, 2024. Women's History Month commemorates the achievements of women, both past and present, who inspire us to strive to be better. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 16:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915557
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-NB682-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110174819
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman celebrates Women's History Month, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT