    Pediatric Clinic Promotion Video

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Airman Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Pediatric Clinic Promotion Video was made to spread awareness about the services offered at the 366th Medical Group Pediatric Clinic on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keagan Lee)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915518
    VIRIN: 240208-F-RN612-1001
    Filename: DOD_110174090
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pediatric Clinic Promotion Video, by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    pediatrics
    Gunfighter
    366 Fighter Wing
    366 Medical Group

