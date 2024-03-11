Sgt Sevigny - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Army Sgt. Catherine Rose Sevigny, platoon sergeant of Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade working as a helicopter mechanic at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania March 7, 2024. The presence of rotational units in both the Baltic Region and Black Sea Region demonstrates our unwavering commitment to NATO for collective defense and regional security. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)