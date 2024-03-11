B-Roll of U.S. Army Sgt. Catherine Rose Sevigny, platoon sergeant of Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade working as a helicopter mechanic at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania March 7, 2024. The presence of rotational units in both the Baltic Region and Black Sea Region demonstrates our unwavering commitment to NATO for collective defense and regional security. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915508
|VIRIN:
|240307-A-JR370-8586
|Filename:
|DOD_110173818
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt Sevigny - B-Roll, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT