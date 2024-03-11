Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt Sevigny - B-Roll

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.07.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-Roll of U.S. Army Sgt. Catherine Rose Sevigny, platoon sergeant of Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade working as a helicopter mechanic at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania March 7, 2024. The presence of rotational units in both the Baltic Region and Black Sea Region demonstrates our unwavering commitment to NATO for collective defense and regional security. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915508
    VIRIN: 240307-A-JR370-8586
    Filename: DOD_110173818
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt Sevigny - B-Roll, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    EUROCOM
    HelicopterRepairer

