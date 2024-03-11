Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Empowering the future, one engineer at a time!

    Join the US Army Reserve and become an engineer. Start a journey of innovation and purpose.

    For More Information Visit: https://lnkd.in/gqXPWcdc

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915495
    VIRIN: 231114-A-NV630-2385
    Filename: DOD_110173521
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Build to Serve, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    411th Engineer Brigade
    926th Engineer Brigade
    412th TEC
    302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    206th RSG

