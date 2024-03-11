KS&CB Podcast | 2023 Tax Changes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915490" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We asked Personal Financial Counselor, Megan J. Sather, to come in and talk with us about changes to the tax law that you need to know about before filing this year.



View Megan's full 2023 Taxes Presentation: https://fb.watch/qEaAjQtH-i/



Stay up to date with all things KS&CB by following www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots and www.facebook.com/VTNGFamilyPrograms