    KS&CB Podcast | 2023 Tax Changes

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    We asked Personal Financial Counselor, Megan J. Sather, to come in and talk with us about changes to the tax law that you need to know about before filing this year.

    View Megan's full 2023 Taxes Presentation: https://fb.watch/qEaAjQtH-i/

    Stay up to date with all things KS&CB by following www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots and www.facebook.com/VTNGFamilyPrograms

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 08:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 915490
    VIRIN: 240220-D-LT548-5338
    Filename: DOD_110173469
    Length: 00:12:39
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, KS&CB Podcast | 2023 Tax Changes, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Taxes assistance
    VTNG Family Programs
    KS&CB

