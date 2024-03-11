In honor of Womens History Month, Rhonda Hunter, director, family and morale, welfare and recreation, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, shares with us the barriers that women in the military face. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 07:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915485
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-SS112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110173392
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rhonda Hunter Womens History Month Spotlight, by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT