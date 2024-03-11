Snow navigation during Nordic Response 24

The 57th Rescue Squadron and Swedish Air Force Rangers practiced snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and skijoring across the mountains of Norway during Nordic Response 24 in Bardufoss, Norway, March 7, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 05:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915481
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-SQ839-4036
|Filename:
|DOD_110173373
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
