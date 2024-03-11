Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snow navigation during Nordic Response 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    03.06.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    The 57th Rescue Squadron and Swedish Air Force Rangers practiced snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and skijoring across the mountains of Norway during Nordic Response 24 in Bardufoss, Norway, March 7, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915481
    VIRIN: 240307-F-SQ839-4036
    Filename: DOD_110173373
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow navigation during Nordic Response 24, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sweden
    Norway
    NordicResponse24
    nordicresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT