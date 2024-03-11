B Roll of the National World War 2 Museum in New Orleans, LA. Video showcases exhibits in the museum as well as footage from a presentation at the museum by Army Reserve Ambassador Edna Cummings.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 02:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915475
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-MG717-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110173266
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National World War 2 Musuem, by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Orleans
