    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National World War 2 Musuem

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Spc. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    B Roll of the National World War 2 Museum in New Orleans, LA. Video showcases exhibits in the museum as well as footage from a presentation at the museum by Army Reserve Ambassador Edna Cummings.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 02:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915475
    VIRIN: 240229-A-MG717-1005
    Filename: DOD_110173266
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National World War 2 Musuem, by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Orleans

    army reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    ara
    Edna Cummings
    usarmarketing

