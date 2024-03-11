Army Officials Brief 2025 Budget

Undersecretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo and Director of the Army Budget Maj. Gen. Mark S. Bennett brief the news media on the 2025 fiscal year budget at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 21:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:41:51
|Location:
|DC, US
