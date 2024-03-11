Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australian, U.K. and U.S. army leaders discuss expediting cooperation in critical technologies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George and his counterparts from the Australian and British armies participate in the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ “Conversation with the AUKUS Army Chiefs on Land Power’s Contribution to AUKUS Pillar 2” on March 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. (EDT) at CSIS in Washington, D.C., about expediting cooperation in critical technologies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 17:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 915441
    Filename: DOD_110172779
    Length: 01:03:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian, U.K. and U.S. army leaders discuss expediting cooperation in critical technologies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT