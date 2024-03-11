Australian, U.K. and U.S. army leaders discuss expediting cooperation in critical technologies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George and his counterparts from the Australian and British armies participate in the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ “Conversation with the AUKUS Army Chiefs on Land Power’s Contribution to AUKUS Pillar 2” on March 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. (EDT) at CSIS in Washington, D.C., about expediting cooperation in critical technologies.