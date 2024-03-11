Australian, U.K. and U.S. army leaders discuss expediting cooperation in critical technologies

Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George and his counterparts from the Australian and British armies participate in the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ “Conversation with the AUKUS Army Chiefs on Land Power’s Contribution to AUKUS Pillar 2” on March 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. (EDT) at CSIS in Washington, D.C., about expediting cooperation in critical technologies.
