Defense Officials Brief 2025 Budget

Undersecretary of Defense Comptroller and Chief Financial Officer Michael J. McCord and Joint Staff Director of Force Structure, Resources and Assessment Navy Vice Adm. Sara A. Joyner brief the news media on the 2025 fiscal year budget at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 16:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|915431
|Filename:
|DOD_110172413
|Length:
|00:43:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
