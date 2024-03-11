Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Officials Brief 2025 Budget

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Undersecretary of Defense Comptroller and Chief Financial Officer Michael J. McCord and Joint Staff Director of Force Structure, Resources and Assessment Navy Vice Adm. Sara A. Joyner brief the news media on the 2025 fiscal year budget at the Pentagon.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 15:02
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:27:20
