Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance 91L student discusses training at Fort McCoy, Part II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915396" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Justin Taylor, a student in the 91L10 Construction Equipment Repairer Course at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy from the 197th Regional Training Institute of the West Virginia National Guard in Kingwood, discusses being in the course March 6, 2024, during an interview at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course has two phases of training. Phase one of training is 120 hours and consists of 40 hours of shop operations, 40 hours of basic electrical systems training, and 40 hours of hydraulic systems training. Phase two training is 179 hours and consists of 80 hours of diesel systems training, 40 hours of power train systems training, 40 hours of brake systems training, and 19 hours of preventive maintenance checks and services training. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)