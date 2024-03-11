Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Director Invites Hospital to a DC Scavenger Hunt

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Capt. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed director, and Sonya Simzak invite the hospital staff to a scavenger hunt in DC during peak cherry blossom season. The planting of cherry trees in Washington DC originated in 1912 as a gift of friendship to the People of the United States from the People of Japan.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 915374
    VIRIN: 240311-N-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110171495
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Director Invites Hospital to a DC Scavenger Hunt, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bloom
    Scavenger Hunt
    Cherry Blossoms

