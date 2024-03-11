Walter Reed Director Invites Hospital to a DC Scavenger Hunt

Capt. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed director, and Sonya Simzak invite the hospital staff to a scavenger hunt in DC during peak cherry blossom season. The planting of cherry trees in Washington DC originated in 1912 as a gift of friendship to the People of the United States from the People of Japan.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 10:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|915374
|VIRIN:
|240311-N-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110171495
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
