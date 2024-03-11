Month of the Military Child 2024

Month of the Military Child Animation created as an advertisement in the observance of Month of the Military Child for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 11, 2024. This graphic was created as a TASK to acknowledge the Observance of Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 10:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915369
|VIRIN:
|240311-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110171459
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
