U.S. Army combat engineers assigned to the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, employ M1074 joint assault bridge systems to reinforce bridges over the Omulew River and branching canal near Sędrowo, Poland, enabling Polish, French and American columns of armored vehicles during Exercise Polish Dragon, March 8, 2024. Exercise Polish Dragon is a Polish-led, multinational exercise that demonstrates the readiness of allied forces to respond to and defend against threats to the country’s borders. During the exercise, Polish and U.S. military engineers enabled freedom of movement for the multinational armored force marching more than 300 km along two corridors to demonstrate combat power for deterrence against adversarial aggression. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 07:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915351
|VIRIN:
|240309-A-DP764-9687
|Filename:
|DOD_110171170
|Length:
|00:07:48
|Location:
|SęDROWO, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, US Army Engineers enable Exercise Polish Dragon, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT