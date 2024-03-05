Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Engineers enable Exercise Polish Dragon

    SęDROWO, POLAND

    03.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull  

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army combat engineers assigned to the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, employ M1074 joint assault bridge systems to reinforce bridges over the Omulew River and branching canal near Sędrowo, Poland, enabling Polish, French and American columns of armored vehicles during Exercise Polish Dragon, March 8, 2024. Exercise Polish Dragon is a Polish-led, multinational exercise that demonstrates the readiness of allied forces to respond to and defend against threats to the country’s borders. During the exercise, Polish and U.S. military engineers enabled freedom of movement for the multinational armored force marching more than 300 km along two corridors to demonstrate combat power for deterrence against adversarial aggression. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 07:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915351
    VIRIN: 240309-A-DP764-9687
    Filename: DOD_110171170
    Length: 00:07:48
    Location: SęDROWO, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Engineers enable Exercise Polish Dragon, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    wet gap crossing
    ROTM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

