Gravity Not Required

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915350" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy EOD Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, and Members of the Royal Thai Navy EOD team conduct a static line jump from a U.S. Marines Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion, operated by 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing - Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 White Knights as part of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold, 2024, Mar. 2, 2024.



This is the 43rd iteration of the Cobra Gold series of exercises, which emphasizes coordination on readiness, civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the U.S.



U.S. Navy Video by Ivan Skvaril