    Gravity Not Required

    THAILAND

    03.02.2024

    Video by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy EOD Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, and Members of the Royal Thai Navy EOD team conduct a static line jump from a U.S. Marines Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion, operated by 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing - Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 White Knights as part of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold, 2024, Mar. 2, 2024.

    This is the 43rd iteration of the Cobra Gold series of exercises, which emphasizes coordination on readiness, civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the U.S.

    U.S. Navy Video by Ivan Skvaril

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 06:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915350
    VIRIN: 240302-N-DB921-8075
    Filename: DOD_110171167
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: TH

    Downloads: 1
    EODMU5
    PACFLT
    EODGRU1
    INDOPACOM
    Cobra Gold 2024
    CH-53 E

