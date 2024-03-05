Task Force Provider support to Polish Dragon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division move M1074 joint assault bridge systems to support the multinational exercise Polish Dragon near Sędrowo, Poland, March 4-9, 2024. The Soldiers are running continuous transportation missions in support of the division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. Exercise Polish Dragon is a Polish-led, multinational exercise that demonstrates the readiness of allied forces to respond to and defend against threats to the country’s borders. During the exercise, Polish and U.S. military engineers enabled freedom of movement for the multinational armored force marching more than 300 km along two corridors to demonstrate combat power for deterrence against adversarial aggression. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis)