Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Provider support to Polish Dragon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEDROWO, POLAND

    03.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division move M1074 joint assault bridge systems to support the multinational exercise Polish Dragon near Sędrowo, Poland, March 4-9, 2024. The Soldiers are running continuous transportation missions in support of the division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. Exercise Polish Dragon is a Polish-led, multinational exercise that demonstrates the readiness of allied forces to respond to and defend against threats to the country’s borders. During the exercise, Polish and U.S. military engineers enabled freedom of movement for the multinational armored force marching more than 300 km along two corridors to demonstrate combat power for deterrence against adversarial aggression. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 06:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915347
    VIRIN: 240708-A-CJ193-4000
    Filename: DOD_110171154
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: SEDROWO, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Provider support to Polish Dragon, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT