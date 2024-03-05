Task Force Provider support to Polish Dragon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division move M1074 joint assault bridge systems to a planned wet gap crossing site to support the multinational exercise Polish Dragon near Sędrowo, Poland, March 4-9, 2024. U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Ashleigh Bracey, a heavy equipment transporter system platoon leader assigned to C Company, 87th DSSB, 3rd DSB, 3rd ID, discusses the Polish Dragon exercise and 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s mission. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis)