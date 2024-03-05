Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Provider support to Polish Dragon

    SęDROWO, POLAND

    03.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division move M1074 joint assault bridge systems to a planned wet gap crossing site to support the multinational exercise Polish Dragon near Sędrowo, Poland, March 4-9, 2024. U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Ashleigh Bracey, a heavy equipment transporter system platoon leader assigned to C Company, 87th DSSB, 3rd DSB, 3rd ID, discusses the Polish Dragon exercise and 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s mission. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis)

