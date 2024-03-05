Additional flag for Sweden in the NAC room (B-ROLL)

Sweden has become the 32nd member of NATO on 7 March 2024. A flag has been added in the NAC room at NATO Headquarter in Brussels.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915332
|VIRIN:
|240311-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110171088
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
