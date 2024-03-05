Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Additional flag for Sweden in the NAC room (B-ROLL)

    BELGIUM

    08.03.2024

    Sweden has become the 32nd member of NATO on 7 March 2024. A flag has been added in the NAC room at NATO Headquarter in Brussels.

    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915332
    VIRIN: 240311-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110171088
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

