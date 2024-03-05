Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Women’s Day Video

    THAILAND

    03.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Thai, Malaysian, U.S. military service members commemorate International Women’s Day during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 throughout Thailand, March 6, 2024. The observance provided Cobra Gold 24 participants the opportunity to highlight how women are contributing to the success and achievements within the military community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 02:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915328
    VIRIN: 240307-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_110171012
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: TH

    USARPAC
    Cobra Gold
    International Women’s Day
    INDOPACOM
    CG24

