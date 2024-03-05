Thai, Malaysian, U.S. military service members commemorate International Women’s Day during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 throughout Thailand, March 6, 2024. The observance provided Cobra Gold 24 participants the opportunity to highlight how women are contributing to the success and achievements within the military community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 02:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915328
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-DU706-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110171012
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, International Women’s Day Video, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
