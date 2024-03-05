International Women’s Day Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thai, Malaysian, U.S. military service members commemorate International Women’s Day during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 throughout Thailand, March 6, 2024. The observance provided Cobra Gold 24 participants the opportunity to highlight how women are contributing to the success and achievements within the military community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)