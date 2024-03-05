2024 Seoul City Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Good Neighbor Program took service members and DoD civilians newly assigned to Camp Casey on a tour of Gyeongbok Palace and the Insadong Shopping District in Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 29. The goal of this program is to enhance better understandings of Korea, its culture and history which improve overall quality of life and promote mutual respect between the citizens and service members assigned to Camp Casey. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Karina Recendez)