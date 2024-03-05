Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Seoul City Tour

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    02.29.2024

    Video by Pfc. Karina Recendez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The Good Neighbor Program took service members and DoD civilians newly assigned to Camp Casey on a tour of Gyeongbok Palace and the Insadong Shopping District in Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 29. The goal of this program is to enhance better understandings of Korea, its culture and history which improve overall quality of life and promote mutual respect between the citizens and service members assigned to Camp Casey. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Karina Recendez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 01:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915317
    VIRIN: 240229-A-SW272-1001
    Filename: DOD_110170886
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SEOUL, KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Seoul City Tour, by PFC Karina Recendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Imcom-Pacific
    Target_NewsPacific
    Imcom-P

