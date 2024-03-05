The Good Neighbor Program took service members and DoD civilians newly assigned to Camp Casey on a tour of Gyeongbok Palace and the Insadong Shopping District in Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 29. The goal of this program is to enhance better understandings of Korea, its culture and history which improve overall quality of life and promote mutual respect between the citizens and service members assigned to Camp Casey. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Karina Recendez)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 01:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915317
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-SW272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110170886
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Seoul City Tour, by PFC Karina Recendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT