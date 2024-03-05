Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6) PORTCALL & CARGO OFFLOAD

    JAPAN

    03.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    USS America (LHA 6) ported at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Juliet Pier on March 4th, 2024. The purpose of the port call was to offload supplies and equipment to ensure the ship is ready for any mission or challenge. (US Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 21:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915310
    VIRIN: 240311-N-PE072-1001
    Filename: DOD_110170700
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS AMERICA (LHA 6) PORTCALL & CARGO OFFLOAD, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    Sasebo CFAS
    USS America (LHA 6
    Cargo & supplies

