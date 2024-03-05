USS AMERICA (LHA 6) PORTCALL & CARGO OFFLOAD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915310" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USS America (LHA 6) ported at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Juliet Pier on March 4th, 2024. The purpose of the port call was to offload supplies and equipment to ensure the ship is ready for any mission or challenge. (US Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)