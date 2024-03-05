USS AMERICA (LHA 6) PORTCALL & CARGO OFFLOAD

USS America (LHA 6) ported at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Juliet Pier on March 4th, 2024. The purpose of the port call was to offload supplies and equipment to ensure the ship is ready for any mission or challenge. (US Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 21:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915310
|VIRIN:
|240311-N-PE072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110170700
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
