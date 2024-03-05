Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Royal Thai Army, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 555th Engineer Brigade and 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12 work together to construct a multipurpose building during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 (CG24) at the Ban Nong Yai School, Chachoengsao Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 8-Mar. 7, 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year will be the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise and will be held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 00:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915293
|VIRIN:
|240308-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110170550
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|CHACHENGSAO, TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cobra Gold 24: Japanese, Thai and U.S. service members complete Ban Nong Yai School ENCAP project, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
