Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 24: Japanese, Thai and U.S. service members complete Ban Nong Yai School ENCAP project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHACHENGSAO, THAILAND

    03.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Royal Thai Army, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 555th Engineer Brigade and 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12 work together to construct a multipurpose building during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 (CG24) at the Ban Nong Yai School, Chachoengsao Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 8-Mar. 7, 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year will be the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise and will be held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 00:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915293
    VIRIN: 240308-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_110170550
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CHACHENGSAO, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 24: Japanese, Thai and U.S. service members complete Ban Nong Yai School ENCAP project, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CG24, MAG12, JGSDF, Royal Thai Army, Engineers, Humanitarian Aid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT