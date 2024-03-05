Nordic Response 24 Band Performance in Alta

The international Nordic Band Element performs during Nordic Response 24 in Alta, Norway, Mar. 9, 2024. Nordic Response 24 is a biennial NATO training exercise dedicated to enhancing Arctic security, fortifying global readiness, and cultivating seamless interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 12:29
|Location:
|ALTA, 20, NO
