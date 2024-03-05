Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nordic Response 24 Band Performance in Alta

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTA, 20, NORWAY

    03.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    The international Nordic Band Element performs during Nordic Response 24 in Alta, Norway, Mar. 9, 2024. Nordic Response 24 is a biennial NATO training exercise dedicated to enhancing Arctic security, fortifying global readiness, and cultivating seamless interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 12:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 915283
    VIRIN: 240310-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110170275
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ALTA, 20, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordic Response 24 Band Performance in Alta, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USMC
    Norway
    Marines
    Band
    Nordic
    MARFOREUR/AF
    USMCFEA
    NR24
    NordicResponse24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT