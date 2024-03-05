U.S. C-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, March 10, 2024. The humanitarian aid includes 16 bundles of food and water, providing meals to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. U.S. Central Command and the United States are committed to supporting the humanitarian aid mission to the people of Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Video)