Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. C-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, March 10, 2024. The humanitarian aid includes 16 bundles of food and water, providing meals to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. U.S. Central Command and the United States are committed to supporting the humanitarian aid mission to the people of Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915282
    VIRIN: 240310-F-JT564-7001
    Filename: DOD_110170260
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. C-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza, by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130J
    humanitarian aid
    GazaHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT