U.S. C-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, March 10, 2024. The humanitarian aid includes 16 bundles of food and water, providing meals to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. U.S. Central Command and the United States are committed to supporting the humanitarian aid mission to the people of Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 12:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915282
|VIRIN:
|240310-F-JT564-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110170260
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
