BROLL: Multinational participants conduct Women, Peace and Security course at Justified Accord 2024

Multinational participants conduct a Women, Peace and Security course at Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) at the Humanitarian Peace Support School in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 28, 2024.JA24 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year’s exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samantha Powers)



DVIDS Caption Shot List:

00:00-04:19 - Medium - U.S. Army Col. Barbara Ousby, Civil Affairs OIC, Djibouti, Africa, speaks to the class

04:20-09:01 - Medium - U.S. Army Col. Lyrica George, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, speaks to the class

09:02-13:03 - Close - U.S. Army Soldier and Kenyan Soldier listens to the speaker

13:04-18:21 - Medium - U.S. Army Maj. Teisha Barnes, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, speaks to the class

18:22-23:14 - Close - Kenyan Soldier takes notes during class

23:15-27:16 - Close - Royal Netherlands Army Soldier takes notes during class

27:17-32:23 - Medium - Kenyan Soldier speaks to the class

33:00-36:04 - Medium - U.S. Army Maj. Teisha Barnes, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, speaks to the class

36:05-39:23 - Wide - Class splits into groups for activity

40:00-44:23 - Medium - Soldiers do group activity together

45:00-50:09 - Medium - Soldiers do group activity together

50:10-55:01 - Medium - Soldiers do group activity together

55:02-1:02:11 - Close - Kenyan Soldier writes on the paper

1:02:12-1:06:07 - Medium - Soldiers do group activity together

1:06:08-1:09:15 - Medium - Soldiers do group activity together