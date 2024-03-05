Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Multinational participants conduct Women, Peace and Security course at Justified Accord 2024

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    02.28.2024

    Video by Pfc. Samantha Powers 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Multinational participants conduct a Women, Peace and Security course at Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) at the Humanitarian Peace Support School in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 28, 2024.JA24 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year’s exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samantha Powers)

    DVIDS Caption Shot List:
    00:00-04:19 - Medium - U.S. Army Col. Barbara Ousby, Civil Affairs OIC, Djibouti, Africa, speaks to the class
    04:20-09:01 - Medium - U.S. Army Col. Lyrica George, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, speaks to the class
    09:02-13:03 - Close - U.S. Army Soldier and Kenyan Soldier listens to the speaker
    13:04-18:21 - Medium - U.S. Army Maj. Teisha Barnes, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, speaks to the class
    18:22-23:14 - Close - Kenyan Soldier takes notes during class
    23:15-27:16 - Close - Royal Netherlands Army Soldier takes notes during class
    27:17-32:23 - Medium - Kenyan Soldier speaks to the class
    33:00-36:04 - Medium - U.S. Army Maj. Teisha Barnes, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, speaks to the class
    36:05-39:23 - Wide - Class splits into groups for activity
    40:00-44:23 - Medium - Soldiers do group activity together
    45:00-50:09 - Medium - Soldiers do group activity together
    50:10-55:01 - Medium - Soldiers do group activity together
    55:02-1:02:11 - Close - Kenyan Soldier writes on the paper
    1:02:12-1:06:07 - Medium - Soldiers do group activity together
    1:06:08-1:09:15 - Medium - Soldiers do group activity together

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915277
    VIRIN: 240228-A-SP019-9987
    Filename: DOD_110170147
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NAIROBI, KE
    Hometown: STUTTGART, BW, DE
    Hometown: VICENZA, IT
    Hometown: NANYUKI, KE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    Gender Equality
    Kenya Defence Forces
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    Women Peace and Security (WPS)

