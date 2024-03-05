Malmstrom Weapons Generation Facility Groundbreaking

Air Force Global Strike Command leaders and Montana government representatives participated in the groundbreaking for the new Weapons Generation Facility at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Mar. 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Beau Wade)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 20:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915265
|VIRIN:
|240309-F-GL494-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169812
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
