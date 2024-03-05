Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malmstrom Weapons Generation Facility Groundbreaking

    MT, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Beau Wade 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Global Strike Command leaders and Montana government representatives participated in the groundbreaking for the new Weapons Generation Facility at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Mar. 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Beau Wade)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 20:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915265
    VIRIN: 240309-F-GL494-1001
    Filename: DOD_110169812
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: MT, US

    Air Force
    U.S.A.F.
    malmstrom
    341 Missile Wing
    WGF

