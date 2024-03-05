The 28th Infantry Division, Pa. Army National Guard, welcomed a new commander, Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, and bid farewell to outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack during a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania on March 9, 2024. Wegscheider is the division’s 40th commanding general.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 07:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915256
|VIRIN:
|240309-Z-SV127-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110169752
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Iron Division welcomes 40th commanding general
