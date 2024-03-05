Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters usher in pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915252
    VIRIN: 240309-F-BI574-7001
    Filename: DOD_110169652
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airlift
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    humanitarian
    GazaHA

