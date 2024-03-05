U.S. Air Force loadmasters usher in pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915252
|VIRIN:
|240309-F-BI574-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169652
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
