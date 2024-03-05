Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the F-35 Demo Pilot

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    Meet the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, Capt. Melanie "MACH" Kluesner, assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Kluesner comes from a military family and was inspired at young age by her parents, both U.S. Air Force pilots, to become a fighter pilot.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915221
    VIRIN: 240308-F-CL785-1001
    Filename: DOD_110168902
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US

    This work, Meet the F-35 Demo Pilot, by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Airshow
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    F35 Demo Team
    F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team

