Meet the F-35 Demo Pilot

Meet the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, Capt. Melanie "MACH" Kluesner, assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Kluesner comes from a military family and was inspired at young age by her parents, both U.S. Air Force pilots, to become a fighter pilot.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915221
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-CL785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110168902
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
